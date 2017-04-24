Biloxi mayor orders state flag be removed from city facilities

The controversial Mississippi state flag will no longer fly in front of city buildings in Biloxi.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich previously had the state flag removed from city hall. When he heard Saturday it still flew in front of other city buildings, Gilich ordered city staffers to remove the flag from all city facilities. Gilich only wants the American flag to fly outside Biloxi facilities.

On Saturday at a political forum in Biloxi, Gilich said his city was like a gumbo.

“We’re different in Biloxi, and I’m not just talking about different ethnically. We’re different from everyone else in Mississippi. You’ll find, you don’t have to say yes or no, that the only thing you’ll see on public flag poles is that American flag,” said Gilich.

The Mississippi state flag, which bears a Confederate battle symbol, has been a hot topic of debate in recent years.

Several state leaders, including U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran and Sen. Roger Wicker, are in favor of making changes to the flag to remove the symbol that many Mississippians consider offensive.

The national NAACP has also called for the flag to be changed.

