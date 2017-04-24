New Diamondhead sewage treatment plant goes online

A brand new sewage treatment facility is online in Diamondhead, replacing one that was decades old.

It was off with the old and on with the new as area leaders opened the valves, pumping the city's sewage to a facility that has taken years to make happen.

"Today is the day when we turn the sewage from the old plant to the new plant," said Diamondhead Water and Sewer District Commissioner Dick Nolan.

The DWSD has been trying to get a new treatment plant since FEMA deemed the old one too damaged after Hurricane Katrina, but it took a while before the new plant could be built. State Sen. Philip Moran said it just took a while to get the right people in place to work together.

"It's the prime example of where local city, state, and federal officials, when we work side by side to come together to build this type of monumental project, a great example of what can be done if everybody works together," Moran said.

The new plant will be able to process 1.25 million gallons of sewage a day, the same amount as the old plant. But, this time around, the standards are much higher for quality.

Mayor Tommy Schafer said there's also room for whatever could happen down the road.

"The plant is expandable for the future. That will accommodate the future growth of Diamondhead," said Schafer.

Schafer also serves as the executive vice chair on the board for the DWSD. He and the other board members were relieved to see the new property finally become operational more than a year after the ground breaking.

The total cost of the project? Around $30 million, but it's money that isn't coming out of the city's pockets.

"It's totally funded by FEMA. So, if that's not a gift, I don't know what is," said Nolan.

The old sewage treatment plant is set to be demolished and turned into a green space.

