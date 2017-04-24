Biloxi - Election Day preview

Two years ago, Andrew "Fofo" Gilich was a Biloxi businessman. Now, he’s the city’s current mayor. And he’s attempting to win his second election in just under 24 months. To represent the republican party in the city’s general election, Gilich must beat Jess Kennedy in the GOP primary. The primary is May 2. Whoever wins that night faces democrat Sugar Stallings on June 6.

Biloxi has three city council primaries. The winner in two of those races will serve on the city council. In ward four, incumbent Robert Deming faces retired Biloxi police officer Rodney McGilvary. The winner has no opposition in June. It’s the same story in ward seven. Nathan Barrett and Johnny Fayard square off in that GOP primary. Because David Fayard isn’t running for re-election, the primary winner will represent Woolmarket on the city council.

The third primary in Biloxi features incumbent Felix Gines and Charlie Clay, III. The winner of the democratic primary meets Ronald Weeks in June’s general election.

The only other race on June ballots pits ward one incumbent George Lawrence against Kai Landry.

Dixie Newman, Paul Tisdale and Kenny Glavan face no opposition in the primary or the general election. The republicans will all serve again on the Biloxi City Council.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.