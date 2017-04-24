Home construction booming in Ocean Springs

Capital murder suspect Thomas Elliot Stafford will remain behind bars without bond through his trial.More >>
The controversial Mississippi state flag will no longer fly in front of city buildings in Biloxi.
After years of slow growth, these are now good times in the construction business. In Ocean Springs, permits for new homes and renovations to existing homes are up.
A Picayune Memorial High School student was killed in a car crash on his 17th birthday over the weekend.
The Pearl River County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death on the train tracks that happened Friday night.
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene of a Dallas office tower.
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area.
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.
