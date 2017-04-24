Man lying on tracks killed by train in Pearl River Co.

The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death on the train tracks that happened Friday night.

Chief Deputy Shane Tucker said an Amtrak train hit a man lying on the tracks close to the Bennett Apartment Rd. intersection.

Coroner Derek Turnage identified Bruce Wilson Lee, Jr., 52, as the man killed by the train.

The train conductor reportedly told investigators the train initiated emergency protocol after a shirtless man was spotted lying on the tracks.

The conductor blew the train’s born to alert the man but couldn’t stop the train in time. The train conductor and assistant conductor told investigators the man never moved.

