Picayune high school student killed in crash on 17th birthday

A Picayune Memorial High School student was killed in a car crash on his 17th birthday over the weekend.

Shane Tucker, Chief Deputy of the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, said Thomas Keagon Travis was driving a Ford Mustang just after 3 p.m. Saturday when the car was broadsided by a Ford pickup truck.

The crash happened at the intersection of Carey Byrd Rd. and Oak Leaf Dr. in the Henleyfield community. Tucker said the scene was not far from Thomas’ home.

According to Tucker, three people, all teens, were riding in the car with Thomas. Two teens were airlifted to Forrest General Hospital, and the third passenger was taken to Highland Hospital in an ambulance. The driver of the truck was also airlifted to Forrest General.

Tucker said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Picayune Memorial High School Principal Kent Kirkland said the school brought in extra counselors Monday to help students deal with the tragic loss.

“Thomas Keagon was a good student, involved in robotics team,' said Kirkland. "He was a tech-savvy person. Some of the teachers, if they had computer problems, they would get Keagon to look at it. It's been kind of hard on our students and teachers all day.”

Several of Thomas' classmates took to social media to express sadness over the loss of their friend.

