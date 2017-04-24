No bond for man accused of killing roommate, stuffing body in freezer

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said a capital murder warrant has been issued for Thomas Elliot Stafford, 40.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said the 2001 Cadillac that belonged to 65-year-old Jerry Floyd Kirkendall has been found in Alabama.

The son of Jackson County murder victim Jerry Kirkendall, Sr. speaking out about his father and the man who is accused of killed him.

A man wanted for capital murder in Jackson County will not fight extradition to Mississippi.

Capital murder suspect Thomas Elliot Stafford will remain behind bars without bond through his trial.

“You are not eligible for a bond under the laws of this state,” Judge Larry Wilson told Stafford inside his Jackson County courtroom Monday afternoon.

Stafford, 40, arrived in Mississippi on Friday after being arrested in Portland, OR on March 25.

Stafford is accused of killing Jerry Floyd Kirkendall, 65, and stuffing his body in a freezer inside the Latimer home the two men lived in. Officials said Kirkendall was strangled to death.

Kirkendall’s body was discovered March 20. Investigators believe Stafford stole Kirkendall’s car and left the state after the murder. Stafford allegedly sold the car to a family member in Alabama for cash and a handgun.

Stafford is set to be back in court at 9 a.m. on June 12 for his preliminary hearing.

