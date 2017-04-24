No bond for man accused of killing roommate, stuffing body in freezer

No bond for man accused of killing roommate, stuffing body in fr - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Capital murder suspect Thomas Elliot Stafford will remain behind bars without bond through his trial.

“You are not eligible for a bond under the laws of this state,” Judge Larry Wilson told Stafford inside his Jackson County courtroom Monday afternoon.

Stafford, 40, arrived in Mississippi on Friday after being arrested in Portland, OR on March 25.

Stafford is accused of killing Jerry Floyd Kirkendall, 65, and stuffing his body in a freezer inside the Latimer home the two men lived in. Officials said Kirkendall was strangled to death.

Kirkendall’s body was discovered March 20. Investigators believe Stafford stole Kirkendall’s car and left the state after the murder. Stafford allegedly sold the car to a family member in Alabama for cash and a handgun.

Stafford is set to be back in court at 9 a.m. on June 12 for his preliminary hearing.

