Man accused of killing roommate, stuffing body in freezer in court today

Thomas Elliot Stafford (Photo source: JCSD) Thomas Elliot Stafford (Photo source: JCSD)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Capital murder suspect Thomas Elliot Stafford will be in a Jackson County courtroom for his initial hearing at 2 p.m. Monday.

Stafford arrived in Mississippi on Friday after being arrested in Portland, OR on March 25.

Stafford is accused of killing Jerry Floyd Kirkendall and stuffing his body in a freezer inside the Latimer home the two men lived in. Officials said Kirkendall was strangled to death.

Kirkendall’s body was discovered March 20. Investigators believe Stafford stole Kirkendall’s car and left the state after the murder. Stafford allegedly sold the car to a family member in Alabama for cash and a handgun.

We will have a reporter there when Stafford appears before Judge Larry Wilson this afternoon. We will update this story with the latest news from court.

