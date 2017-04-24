Bay St. Louis - Election Day preview

The incumbent, a current councilman, and the admitted outsider. From that trio, a candidate will emerge to represent democrats in the Bay St. Louis race for mayor.

The incumbent is Les Fillingame. The councilman is Mike Favre. The outsider is Rachael Ramsey. The winner of the Bay St. Louis May 2 mayoral primary will face republican Jeff Harding in the June general election.

At a recent political forum, Fillingame touted his administration’s success the last eight years. He focused on his efforts to lead the city to economic prosperity. Favre concentrated on trust, saying it’s time the city of Bay St. Louis believe in the mayor’s office. Ramsey said her push is to change the city’s form of government. She believes it’s time for Bay St. Louis to replace its strong mayor approach with a city manager.

Every city council seat in Bay St. Louis will be contested this election season. Wards two, three, four and the at-large seat all appear on May 2 primary ballots. Voters in wards one and six won’t select a council candidate until June 6.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.