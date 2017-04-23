Town Hall draws few people, no politicians

Participants in Sunday's Constituent-Driven Town Hall show green index cards indicating their approval of the topic discussed. About 20 people showed up to participate. And, for the second time, none of the 4th Congressional district officials showed.

A Sunday afternoon town hall meeting in Biloxi turned into a rally after - for the second time - elected officials from the fourth congressional district were a no-show.

Even so, organizers behind the Constituent-Driven Town Hall meetings aren't stopping.

“We want Palazzo to be accountable to his constituents,” said Ashley Kittrell, co-organizer. “We just want him to be willing to have a town hall and address people’s concerns because people have a lot of concerns right now.”

The second town hall drew fewer participants than the first one in February. But, it hasn’t dissuaded Kittrell and co-organizer Kiara Tate, who both fund the meetings out of their own pockets.

Kittrell got inspired after Congress voted to defund the office of congressional ethics. The next day, she called Rep. Steven Palazzo’s office.

“They wouldn't tell me how he voted,” Kittrell said. “That was the first time I ever called a congressman and I thought that was kind of, you know, ridiculous.”

Palazzo and senators Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker were invited. But according to Kittrell, they never responded to email requests for the non-partisan event.

“We all have a lot of the same concerns. Nobody wants to lose their health care, we all want clean water. Some things are pretty universal," Kittrell said.

She admits the big tent attitude is not translating well.

“A lot of the energy is coming from the progressive left and that’s fine," Kittrell added.

Taite was motivated by the election results and became concerned about health care issues, among others.

“The election did have a profound effect on me,” Tate said. “It made me really realize if no one else is going to it, I’m going to have to get out there and at least and make my voice heard.”

Participant Catherine Chia has one main question for Palazzo.

“'Why are you a congressman?' That’s what I would ask him in general,” Chia said. “Because there are so many issues that tie into it before we even get to the fact that he’s not even doing his job.”

