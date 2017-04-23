Confederate Memorial Day draws backlash

The holiday commemorates those who died during the Civil War. (Photo source: WLOX)

Monday, April 24 is the state-sanctioned and taxpayer-funded holiday, Confederate Memorial Day.

Some Mississippians are not happy about it.

"I believe that we shouldn't be memorializing, be commemorating, such a dark part of our history where we had slaves and we treated black people as third class citizens," said Melissa Medina of the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance

Medina has teamed up with Mississippi Rising Coalition to protest the day, and what she believe it stands for.

"This protest is a peaceful protest. We're going to be there and we're going to have an open mic where people can come out and freely express themselves, and talk about their reasons why they're there to protest Confederate Memorial Day," said Medina.

However, other Mississippian's think the holiday is necessary.

"It's part of our history," said Ashley Pearce. "It would be kind of awful to ignore that part of our history. It happened, it's a part of a lot of people's lives and their family members."

David Dares added, "No matter what anyone wants to think, whether it's a race issue, one way or the other, it's still history and it's a part of American history, not just southern history."

Officially, the holiday is to commemorate those who died during the Civil War. But, Medina disagrees.

"We have memorial day for that," Medina said.

The protest will take place Monday afternoon in front of First Judicial District Courthouse in Gulfport. A similar rally will be held in Hattiesburg outside the Forrest County Circuit Courthouse.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.