Road Dogs: MGCCC Softball excelling despite season-long road trip

Whether through pre-game rituals or their in-game encouragement. It's not hard to the camaraderie of the Gulf Coast Softball team. So what brought them so close together?

"What's been a big thing for this team is we've pulled together through some adversity," head coach Kenneth Long said.

No ping of the bats to be heard on the Perkinston campus, as renovations to Ross-Smith Field forced the Lady Bulldogs into a season-long road trip, splitting their home games between East Central, West Harrison, D'Iberville and Biloxi High Schools.

"It's been a little bit of a challenge, just getting on the bus every time and going somewhere," Long said. "Even if it's a so-called 'home game' it's not necessarily a home game."

But even with the constant travel, the Lady Bulldogs tore through their season-long road trip with a 35-10 record and ranking seventh in the NJCAA Division II poll.

"We've been keeping our heads up even though all of our games are away," freshman infielder and West Harrison product Kristen Sexton said. "We still act like it's a home game and act like it's our own field."

"We're still the same team, we play our hardest everywhere we go," sophomore pitcher Nora Keehn said. "I kinda think it gives us an advantage because not many teams have to do that."

Especially with their success this season, the Lady Bulldogs seem more than happy to give up a home schedule for these stadium renovations. But when asked if he is more excited to see the finished product of the stadium renovations, or to stop traveling on the team bus?

"Probably the stadium, but it's close." Long joked. "It's a good problem to have because our administration looked ahead and are building us a real fine facility. It's so exciting for our players to walk by and see that. It's amazing."

