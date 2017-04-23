Supervisor concerned about mystery ice house proposal

Just beyond the sand beaches in Waveland, Lakeshore and Clermont Harbor houses the majority of Hancock County's commercial fishing industry.

It's an industry that four-term supervisor David Yarborough holds dear.

"It is an industry that means a lot to me personally, that we keep this industry alive in Hancock county," Yarborough said.

When he found out the county was getting $300,000 for a possible ice making facility, Yarborough's reaction was that of confusion.

"I heard it through a phone call first, but then it popped up in our board meeting last Monday morning that the money's already been appropriated and we will get this project that we didn't put in for," he said.

Although Yarborough put in a request for that amount for a waterfront operation, he says an ice house isn't something the county is equipped to operate.

"It's just not a feasible thing to do. I'd have to pay somebody to be down here to run it. The electricity bill would be tremendous and it's just not a feasible project," Yarborough said. "I'm not going to say it wouldn't help, but it's not a feasible thing for Hancock County to be into."

Fishermen at the harbor say there are reasonable uses for that money, like a fuel station, or improvements to the docks and ramps. Yarborough says since the language in House Bill 1518 appropriates the funds for "Waterfront Working Development", the supervisors can find a different project within that same scope to put that money to good use.

"We can actually look for other projects to use this money. I appreciate the fact that they appropriated it, but an ice house wasn't no where in our plans," Yarborough said.

WLOX News Now reached out to the bill's co-sponsor, Rep. David Baria, but have not yet received a comment.

