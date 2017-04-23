Cooler weather makes a comeback

Cooler weather has come back into South Mississippi for the mid to end of April, at least for a short period of time.

The cold front that passed through over the weekend was responsible for the storms that we had, but it is also responsible for the nice weather we will be having.

The cold front is attached to an area of low pressure that is bringing down cooler and drier air from to our north and west.

The cooler conditions will be short lived with Sunday night and Monday night bringing lows in the 40s and 50s as the drier air really settles in.

With drier air you get more fluctuation with the temperatures. So while the highs will still be in the 70s and 80s, it will be more comfortable and noticeably less humid under a mostly clear sky.

With the cooler conditions, it will also be a bit more breezy outside. If you have packed away the cool weather clothes for the kids, you may want to bring some of it back out for Monday morning as the wind will make it feel slightly cooler than what it actually is.

As we move throughout the week ahead our winds will be turning back out of the south, allowing for the more humid and warm conditions to return, and rain chances back in the forecast by mid-week.

Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts!

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.