Bishop celebrates final Mass at Biloxi cathedral

After eight years, it's time for Morin to move on to the next step in his life. (Photo source: WLOX)

The fourth Bishop of Biloxi will soon be ordained at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Sunday marks the final Mass by Bishop Roger Morin.

"It's more real today than it has been last December when the new bishop was announced as my successor," said Morin.

After eight years, it's time for Morin to move on to the next step in his life. Taking his place will be Msgr. Louis Kihneman.

"I'll still be a Bishop of the church, but I won't be heading the diocese in Biloxi. The transition has been in progress for several months now," said Morin.

The transition is already in progress, with Kihneman's name already listed on the cathedral's marquee.

"Bishop Kihneman brings to us a real pastoral heart. One of the great things about Bishop Kihneman is that he's has spent his entire priesthood in pastoring parishes," said Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Rector, Father Dennis Carver.

But, the transition will be happening a little later than expected.

"The new Bishop was gonna be installed in February of this year, but he had some serious health problems and had to be hospitalized. So his installation, as we call it, was delayed and won't take place until this upcoming Friday, said Morin.

Regardless, Bishop Morin leaves behind a legacy that will live forever.

Bishop-Elect Msgr. Louis Kihneman will be ordained Friday, April 28 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.