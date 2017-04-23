Motorcyclist's leg severed in Ocean Springs accident

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after his leg was severed in an accident early Friday morning in Ocean Springs.

Police say the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in front of Grace Independent Church on Hwy. 90. Authorities say a Ford F-150 was driving in the right lane when the motorcycle tried to pass it. The Harley Davidson struck the back of the truck, causing the motorcycle's driver to be thrown 200 feet from the accident, say police. The people in the F-150 were not injured.

The motorcyclist was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital initially but was later helicoptered to USA Medical Center in Mobile. Police say his leg was severed from his body when they arrived at the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.