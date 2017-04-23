Multiple injuries, traffic delays after vehicle rollover on I-10 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Multiple injuries, traffic delays after vehicle rollover on I-10

A vehicle rolled over around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning in west Harrison County. (Photo source: WLOX) A vehicle rolled over around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning in west Harrison County. (Photo source: WLOX)
Traffic is backed up I-10 in Harrison County after a vehicle rolled over. (Photo source: Dustin Forbis) Traffic is backed up I-10 in Harrison County after a vehicle rolled over. (Photo source: Dustin Forbis)
Map of the traffic delays (Photo courtesy of MDOT) Map of the traffic delays (Photo courtesy of MDOT)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

An accident on the interstate in west Harrison County caused major traffic delays near Pass Christian Saturday morning.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a white van went off the road near exit 20 in the westbound lane. Officials say the driver "over corrected" himself, causing the vehicle to flip. State trooper Chase Elkins said the van was carrying five people who suffered minor injuries in the crash. 

Officials initially said that someone may be trapped in the vehicle, but Elkins says nobody had to be cut out of the van.

Traffic was backed up for around an hour as Harrison County sheriff deputies and state troopers worked to clear the scene.

