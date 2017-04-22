Teams begin to wrap up round one of baseball and softball playof - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Teams begin to wrap up round one of baseball and softball playoffs

(WLOX) -

With game one of the high school baseball and softball playoffs in the books, area teams reach do-or-die situations, as wins today could clinch series victories or keep them alive to fight another day. 

BASEBALL - 

George County 0
Harrison Central 2

Game three set for Monday @ George County


Raleigh 10
St. Patrick 11 

Final in 9 innings. Game three set for Monday @ Raleigh


Biloxi 10
St. Martin 6

Biloxi advances to the next round


Long Beach 5
Picayune 0

Long Beach advances to the next round


Vancleave 2
Richland 3

Vancleave is eliminated


Lawrence County 0
East Central 10

East Central advances to the next round


North Pike 5
Bay High 6

Final in 8 innings. Game three set for 7 pm Monday @ North Pike


SOFTBALL -

Long Beach 7
West Jones 3

Long Beach advances to the next round


Our Lady Academy 14
Union 3

Game three set for 5 pm Monday @ Union due to weather


Gulfport 14/6
Oak Grove 4/3

Gulfport sweeps doubleheader, advances to the next round


Vancleave 8/0
Northeast Jones 0/10

Vancleave forces game three, but eliminated with 10-0 loss. 

Powered by Frankly