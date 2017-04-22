Teams begin to wrap up round one of baseball and softball playoffs

With game one of the high school baseball and softball playoffs in the books, area teams reach do-or-die situations, as wins today could clinch series victories or keep them alive to fight another day.
BASEBALL -
George County 0
Harrison Central 2
Game three set for Monday @ George County
Raleigh 10
St. Patrick 11
Final in 9 innings. Game three set for Monday @ Raleigh
Biloxi 10
St. Martin 6
Biloxi advances to the next round
Long Beach 5
Picayune 0
Long Beach advances to the next round
Vancleave 2
Richland 3
Vancleave is eliminated
Lawrence County 0
East Central 10
East Central advances to the next round
North Pike 5
Bay High 6
Final in 8 innings. Game three set for 7 pm Monday @ North Pike
SOFTBALL -
Long Beach 7
West Jones 3
Long Beach advances to the next round
Our Lady Academy 14
Union 3
Game three set for 5 pm Monday @ Union due to weather
Gulfport 14/6
Oak Grove 4/3
Gulfport sweeps doubleheader, advances to the next round
Vancleave 8/0
Northeast Jones 0/10
Vancleave forces game three, but eliminated with 10-0 loss.
