Teams begin to wrap up round one of baseball and softball playoffs

With game one of the high school baseball and softball playoffs in the books, area teams reach do-or-die situations, as wins today could clinch series victories or keep them alive to fight another day.

BASEBALL -

George County 0

Harrison Central 2

Game three set for Monday @ George County





Raleigh 10

St. Patrick 11

Final in 9 innings. Game three set for Monday @ Raleigh





Biloxi 10

St. Martin 6

Biloxi advances to the next round





Long Beach 5

Picayune 0

Long Beach advances to the next round



Vancleave 2

Richland 3

Vancleave is eliminated





Lawrence County 0

East Central 10

East Central advances to the next round



North Pike 5

Bay High 6



Final in 8 innings. Game three set for 7 pm Monday @ North Pike





SOFTBALL -

Long Beach 7

West Jones 3



Long Beach advances to the next round





Our Lady Academy 14

Union 3



Game three set for 5 pm Monday @ Union due to weather





Gulfport 14/6

Oak Grove 4/3



Gulfport sweeps doubleheader, advances to the next round





Vancleave 8/0

Northeast Jones 0/10

Vancleave forces game three, but eliminated with 10-0 loss.