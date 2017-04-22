Murder victim's sister knows suspect; wants answers

Aleen Cassidy found out about her brother's death while having lunch on Friday. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Aleen Cassidy found out about her brother's death while having lunch on Friday.

"I was so upset because my brother and I were very close," she said.

The body of 75-year-old Willis Cassidy, Jr. was found early Friday morning in a wooded area of Jackson County. Harrison County Sheriff's Deputies arrested Gabriel Curtis on murder charges.

Aleen says Curtis was her brother's live in caretaker.

"Gabriel was not his roommate. Gabriel did odd jobs around the house in exchange for room and board," said Cassidy.

Harrison County deputies say they first learned about the death because of a phone call dispatchers received Thursday night from someone in Florida saying Gabriel Curtis admitted during a Facebook chat that he killed his roommate inside their Saucier home.

Curtis reportedly called it self-defense, but Aleen says her brother wasn't in good health.

"He has asbestos, a bad heart, and walked very slowly and unsteadily with a cane. It was hard for him to even get out of bed without assistance," said Aleen.

Investigators say they found a violent crime scene. It was a death Aleen feels her brother didn't deserve.

"He was very quiet and reserved. He was a very good person, in fact he volunteered a lot at the Gulf Coast Mission," she said.

Although Aleen has known Curtis for a couple years, she knows nothing about his past. According to the Harrison County Jail docket he was arrested on a grand larceny charge in October of 2016, but the charge was dismissed.

