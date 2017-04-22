March for Science energizes Coast protesters

Bruce Northridge, left, and Colby McClain hold the banner to begin the March for Science in Long Beach. (Photo source: WLOX)

Long Beach joined the rest of the country in the March for Science on April 22.

About 100 people protested what they call attacks on science through budget cuts and rejection of evidence-based policy-making.

For all who joined in, the message was a passionate plea. Attendees walked about a mile and chanted, “Hey, hey, ho, ho! We won't let our planet go.”

The signs they carried were as creative as their passion.

“I was always a radical,” said Dr. Sanjay Chaube. “But this government has made an activist out of me. That’s why I’m here.”

Chaube is an immigrant from India.

“When we were teenagers, we used to look to America as the Mecca for science and research,” he said. “Over the last 20 years, I have seen how anti-science this country has become.”

The March for Science caught fire through social media and spread throughout the country. The Long Beach march took participants to the University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Park Campus.

“It should be a non-partisan issue,” geography student Colby McClain said. “However, science has been politicized in the United States, and that’s what we’re marching for.”

Retired oceanographer Bruce Northridge agrees, despite the worry that government science-based agencies are being threatened.

“The reaction we’re getting from them is well if the people feel that this is a concern, then we’ll have a concern. E=Mc2 is not a political statement.”

Even those without science backgrounds have joined the battle.

“Science is the thing that stands to give us our best hope for a good life and this country and the world in general,” said Michael Richardson, a visual artist.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.