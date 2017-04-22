Big catch may be new state record

A new potential state fishing record may be in the books.

On Saturday, a 42.65 pound, 56 inch fine tooth shark was caught by Shiloh Turner of Bentonia, Miss.

Turner caught the shark near Horn Island on the Dominator. Shiloh's catch is currently being reviewed by the Department of Marine Resources.

The previous state record weighed in at 33 pounds.

