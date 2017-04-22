Park named after renowned Biloxi attorney

On Saturday, family and friends of the late Clare Sekul-Hornsby gathered to commemorate the Biloxi icon in a permanent way.

"She would be terribly proud," said Sekul-Hornsby's daughter, Susie Bass. "She'd be overwhelmed with what's going on here. I know she's looking down with a big smile on her face."

From now on, Lopez Park on Benachi Avenue in Biloxi will now be known as Clare Sekul-Hornsby Biloxi Lions Club Park. The park was originally donated by the Biloxi Lions Club, of which Sekul-Hornsby was a prominent member.

"This park is another thing that we do for the youth," said Lion's Club President Darrell Gayley. "We've been so grateful to have an opportunity in maintaining and establishing this park."

A renowned Biloxi attorney, Sekul-Hornsby died in January at the age of 95. She leaves behind a large network of family and friends, including Mayor Fofo Gilich; her nephew.

"She was part of the fabric of Biloxi. So from the family to the city, and the city to the family, we thank you," said Gilich.

