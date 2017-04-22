Jackson County holds annual Hazardous Waste Collection Day

In 2016, more than 1,000 cars made their way through the line. (Photo source: WLOX)

One Mississippi county is celebrating Earth Day by lending a helping hand to people who want to cut down on pollution.

"Somewhere around Earth Day, this is how we celebrate. To try to bring all these products into here, and get rid of them instead of them putting it into the household garbage," said Jackson County Solid Waste Director, Ronda Powell.

For the 14th year in a row, dozens of cars lined up to get rid poisonous, flammable, and dangerous chemicals as part of Jackson County's Hazardous Waste Collection Day.

The event is dedicated to making sure that the wrong chemicals don't end up in the wrong place.

"I'm a nature person, among other things. We've abused our planet enough. Doing it this way saves the planet, which saves us," said John Samuel.

The weight of the event doesn't only fall on the shoulders of Jackson County. Several volunteers from both global and local companies came out to make sure the day was a success.

"I've always been asked to make sure this would happen for Jackson county to make sure they have a place to dispose of the empty containers once the chemicals and oils have been taken out," said Team Waste Operations Manager, Allan Duda.

Duda understands the importance of the role he plays in keeping the earth clean.

"Our company has always been involved helping with the clean-ups. We volunteer personnel and dumpsters to haul away the empty containers that are dumped," Duda noted.

In 2016, more than 1,000 cars made their way through the line to drop off hazardous waste and chemicals.

