Jackson County holds annual Hazardous Waste Collection Day

On Saturday, a 42.65 pound, 56 inch fine tooth shark was caught by Shiloh Turner of Bentonia, Miss.More >>
Clare Sekul-Hornsby's family and friends gathered today to commemorate the Biloxi icon in a permanent way.More >>
One Mississippi county is celebrating earth day by lending a helping hand to people who want to cut down on pollution.More >>
From the moment Doris Ladner walked in the door of Woodland Village Nursing Center, Robert Holler was a constant companion. He was literally the first person to greet her when she entered the Diamondhead facility, and some may say it was love at first sight for the pair.More >>
Mississippi unemployment fell to 5 percent in March, tying the lowest level since the current survey began in 1976.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
The body of the second person killed in a late-night boat crash on Lake Murray has been recovered.More >>
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>
