Mississippi jobless rate falls to lowest level since 1976

Mississippi unemployment fell to 5 percent in March, tying the lowest level since the current survey began in 1976.More >>
Gamblers lost more at Mississippi casinos in March, as revenue rebounded from a dismal February.More >>
From the moment Doris Ladner walked in the door of Woodland Village Nursing Center, Robert Holler was a constant companion. He was literally the first person to greet her when she entered the Diamondhead facility, and some may say it was love at first sight for the pair.More >>
Pictures of the Unicorn Frappe have been popping up on newsfeeds since it was released, but actually finding one of the magical drinks is turning out to be elusive as its namesake.More >>
Capital murder suspect Thomas Elliot Stafford is back in Mississippi, say officials. Stafford arrived in Jackson County Friday after being arrested March 25 in Portland, OR.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
