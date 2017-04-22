Casino revenue rebounds strongly across Mississippi in March

Gamblers lost more at Mississippi casinos in March, as revenue rebounded from a dismal February.

State Revenue Department figures show gamblers lost $202 million last month, up 7 percent from $188 million in March 2016.

March is traditionally the most lucrative month for Mississippi casinos, fueled in part by income tax refunds.

The 12 coastal casinos posted revenue of $110 million, up from $103 million in March 2016.

Receipts also rose at the 16 Mississippi River casinos, to $92 million compared to $85 million a year ago.

Despite the improvement, revenues remain down about 3 percent for the first three months of 2017, with notably poor February winnings. Revenues are flat statewide over the last 12 months.

Numbers exclude Choctaw Indian casinos, which don't report winnings to the state.

