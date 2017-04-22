Elderly couple finds love in Gulf Coast retirement home

A Diamondhead couple in their 80's was married Saturday at the nursing home where they met. (Photo source: WLOX)

From the moment Doris Ladner walked in the door of Woodland Village Nursing Center, Robert Holler was a constant companion. He was literally the first person to greet her when she entered the Diamondhead facility, and some may say it was love at first sight for the pair.

On Saturday, Ladner and Holler -- both in their 80s -- were married at Woodland Village in front of their loved ones and all of the residents and staff at the elderly care facility. Father Paddy Mockler officiated at the ceremony. Afterward, a reception was held for the octogenarians, complete with wedding cake and dancing for everyone.

Robert Holler(84) and Doris Ladner(89) found love in the nursing home. Today, they were married with friends and family in attendance pic.twitter.com/gaRM9DdzIU — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) April 22, 2017

Holly Ford, the administrator at Woodland Village, said it's the first time two residents have married at the home. Ford also noted the beautiful irony of the situation, saying that while many enter retirement facilities for end-of-life care, Ladner and Holler were able to find joy and love in each others company and spend the rest of their lives together.

Staff members at the nursing home say the couple are always holding hands, regardless of where they are. They also said Holler brings coffee to his love every morning when she wakes up.

This is the third marriage for Holler and the second for Ladner.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.