Capital murder suspect returns to Mississippi

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Capital murder suspect Thomas Elliot Stafford is back in Mississippi, say officials. Stafford arrived in Jackson County Friday after being arrested March 25 in Portland, OR. Stafford is facing charges of capital murder in the death of a Latimer man.

Jerry Floyd Kirkendall, 65, was found in the freezer of the home he was renting on March 20. Officials say he was strangled to death. Investigators believe Stafford was living with Kirkendall at the time of the murder. 

Officials say Stafford left the state after the murder, stealing Kirkendall's vehicle. The vehicle was later found in Alabama, where it had been sold to one of Stafford's relatives for cash and a handgun. He was later arrested in Oregon, where police say there was an arrest warrant for him for parole violation in September 2016 on a methamphetamine conviction. 

Jackson County Sheriff's Office say they hope to release more information about the case on Monday. We will continue to follow this developing story. 

