Unicorn Frappe remains elusive in South MS

The Unicorn Frappucino is selling out in stores across America, including at Starbucks along the Gulf Coast. (Photo source: Starbucks)

Unless you've been totally unplugged for the past week, you are aware of the phenomenon that is sweeping Starbucks across the nation -- the Unicorn Frappucino. Pictures of the mythical pink and purple concoction have been popping up on newsfeeds on social media since it was released Wednesday.

But actually finding one of the magical drinks is turning out to be as elusive as its namesake. Every Starbucks in South Mississippi says they sold out of the Unicorn Frappe on the first day. It was originally scheduled to be in stores through tomorrow.

A post shared by Mysi Anne (@sodafountainphoto) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Starbucks describes the mystical beverage as being a "flavor-changing, color-changing, totally not made-up" drink. The Seattle-based chain -- which has four stores in South Mississippi -- says the Unicorn Frappe "starts off sweet and fruity, transforming to pleasantly sour." The drink supposedly changes color when the pink and purple shades are swirled together. The drink is topped with whipped cream sprinkled with what Starbucks calls "pink and blue fairy powders."

As rare as... a unicorn. The color-changing, flavor-changing #UnicornFrappuccino—here for a limited time at participating stores.??? pic.twitter.com/TaIQrF8fac — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 19, 2017

With a description like that, what's not to love, right? Despite the drink being sold out in many stores across America, numerous posts on social media are calling attention to the high sugar content found in the Unicorn Frappe.

However, all of the negative hype about the drink hasn't stopped people from rushing to their closest Starbucks in search of the mythical beast -- er, drink. Reviews to the Instagram-worthy frappe have been mixed, with some saying they love it, while others disagree.

Okay the unicorn frappucino is actually really really good ???? — Miranda ? (@Miranda_Laster) April 22, 2017

Seen a lot of negative reaction to the unicorn frappucino, I thought it tasted amazing, I wish it wasn't a limited time drink. @Starbucks pic.twitter.com/8xOMjNVeg3 — Heather (@AngelicMouseGrl) April 22, 2017

What do you think about this current frappe craze? Let us know on social media!

I personally can't wait for the Mermaid latte, sequel to #unicornfrappucino, full of sugar & voices of the innocent. pic.twitter.com/8IaENHtBGg — Leah Allyce Canali (@TaketheCanoli) April 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.