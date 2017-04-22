Unicorn Frappe remains elusive in South MS - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Unicorn Frappe remains elusive in South MS

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
The Unicorn Frappucino is selling out in stores across America, including at Starbucks along the Gulf Coast. (Photo source: Starbucks) The Unicorn Frappucino is selling out in stores across America, including at Starbucks along the Gulf Coast. (Photo source: Starbucks)

Unless you've been totally unplugged for the past week, you are aware of the phenomenon that is sweeping Starbucks across the nation -- the Unicorn Frappucino. Pictures of the mythical pink and purple concoction have been popping up on newsfeeds on social media since it was released Wednesday.

But actually finding one of the magical drinks is turning out to be as elusive as its namesake. Every Starbucks in South Mississippi says they sold out of the Unicorn Frappe on the first day. It was originally scheduled to be in stores through tomorrow. 

Starbucks describes the mystical beverage as being a "flavor-changing, color-changing, totally not made-up" drink. The Seattle-based chain -- which has four stores in South Mississippi -- says the Unicorn Frappe "starts off sweet and fruity, transforming to pleasantly sour." The drink supposedly changes color when the pink and purple shades are swirled together. The drink is topped with whipped cream sprinkled with what Starbucks calls "pink and blue fairy powders."

With a description like that, what's not to love, right? Despite the drink being sold out in many stores across America, numerous posts on social media are calling attention to the high sugar content found in the Unicorn Frappe.

However, all of the negative hype about the drink hasn't stopped people from rushing to their closest Starbucks in search of the mythical beast -- er, drink. Reviews to the Instagram-worthy frappe have been mixed, with some saying they love it, while others disagree.

What do you think about this current frappe craze? Let us know on social media! 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

