First round of baseball and softball playoff action

Highlights and scores from the first round of the high school baseball and softball playoffs. All of these final scores are game one in a best-of-three series.
BASEBALL:
St. Martin 1
Biloxi 5
Picayune 2
Long Beach 3
Harrison Central 5
George County 6
East Central 9
Lawrence County 2
Bay High 0
North Pike 3
Leake County 0
Resurrection 18
SOFTBALL:
Oak Grove 5
Gulfport 1
Pass Christian 4
Northeast Lauderdale 5
Union 5
Our Lady Academy 2
West Jones 0
Long Beach 4
