Woman killed in Pass Christian crash identified

Pass Christian police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday night. Police Chief Timothy Hendricks reports the collision happened just minutes before 9 p.m. near Highway 90 and Church Street.

Hendricks said Iris Franklin, 30, of Pass Christian, was driving south on Church Street and tried to pull out onto Highway 90 but collided with a Ford Explorer that was traveling westbound on the highway.

Emergency responders had to extricate Franklin from the vehicle. She was then flown to Memorial Hospital where she passed away later that night. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a local hospital and was later released.

Chief Hendricks said they are diligently working to garner any and all information related to this incident. The Pass Christian Police Department urges anyone with additional information to contact investigators at (228) 452-3301.

