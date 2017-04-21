1 person flown to hospital following Pass Christian wreck - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

breaking

1 person flown to hospital following Pass Christian wreck

(Photo source: WLOX) (Photo source: WLOX)
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) -

Police are on the scene of an accident in Pass Christian at Highway 90 and Church Avenue. 

Details are limited at this time. Police Chief Timothy Hendricks can only confirm that one person was taken to the hospital by a helicopter. 

The area is currently roped off as crews work to reconstruct the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly