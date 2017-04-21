Surveillance footage matches robbery eyewitness accounts

Moore saw police cars swarm the bank after the robbery. (Photo source: WLOX)

Eyewitnesses are opening up about the bank robbery Wednesday at Beatline and Pineville roads in Long Beach.

Larry Moore says he was heading to do some banking at the Hancock Bank when something stopped him in his tracks.

"The way he was riding his bike, he looked like he was nervous, the way he was going towards the bank, it threw me off guard," said Moore.

Right after he noticed the man on the bike, Moore saw police cars swarm the bank after the robbery.

WLOX News Now obtained surveillance footage from Coastal Convenience Store across the street from the bank, showing what Moore describes.

A person on a bike around the time of the robbery can be seen going to the bank parking lot, then riding away on the same route police say the bank robber used.

According to witnesses, the person made several passes of the bank in the minutes leading up to the robbery.

"A little too fast, a little too weird, like he was anxious," Moore noted.

Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell also says there may be someone else involved in the robbery. Someone called 911 shortly before the robbery and told dispatchers that People's Bank in downtown Long Beach was being robbed, and that gunmen were inside the bank.

Police showed up to find nothing.

On the other end of Long Beach, officers say Wendell Yarbrough, III was robbing Hancock Bank.

Yarbrough was arrested near Beatline Road and Lovers Lane in Long Beach on Thursday. He remains in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on $1 million bond.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.