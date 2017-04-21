Jackson County NAACP hosts annual awards ceremony

Moss Point-Jackson County NAACP Branch held its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet Friday evening in Pascagoula.

Members of the association and the community gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn for a social hour with local political candidates and an award ceremony. The special guest speaker was Joe Madison, a radio host and civil rights activist.

Members gave out three awards; including one for outstanding achievement to the Moss Point Girls Powerlifting team.

The team has won the state championship two years in a row.

"It's a really big thing. I believe that it's an honor, actually, for us and our team. To sit here and get through something like that, I think that its amazing," said powerlifter Trinity Ackerman.

The other two awards went to Lea Campbell, founder of the Mississippi Rising Coalition, and Nicholas Robinson, president and vice president of the International Longshoreman.

