Moss Point mayoral candidate arrested; charged with disorderly conduct

With campaign season in full swing, one Moss Point mayoral candidate found himself behind bars Thursday night.

According to Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins, Timothy DuBose was pulled over on Main Street for a minor traffic violation. Although DuBose was reportedly not drunk, there was a mixed drink inside of the vehicle.

DuBose allegedly became hostile and would not cooperate with the officer. After refusing to get into the police car, DuBose was arrested.

He was taken to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and an open container violation. DuBose bonded out of jail at 5:38 a.m. Friday, and will appear in municipal court.

WLOX News Now is working to learn more about his arrest, and what it means for his bid for mayor.

