Page 13 - The art of nature

South Mississippi's natural beauty and man's impact on the environment take center stage in a unique exhibition of images.More >>
A Saucier man was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson reports a Facebook video conversation lead them to what investigators called a violent crime scene.More >>
More than 100 volunteers picked up litter and trash on Deer Island Friday. It's the kickoff of Mississippi Power Company's "Renew Our Rivers" environmental campaign.More >>
Officer Van Garrard, the Ocean Springs Police Department's new walking patrolman.More >>
Although Biloxi Beach is welcome to visitors from near and far, a four-legged beachgoer recently got the boot.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released dash cam video of a high-speed chase that ended with the death of a motorcyclist Wednesday night.More >>
