New OS walking patrolman making rounds in downtown

More than 100 volunteers picked up litter and trash on Deer Island Friday. It's the kickoff of Mississippi Power Company's "Renew Our Rivers" environmental campaign.More >>
More than 100 volunteers picked up litter and trash on Deer Island Friday. It's the kickoff of Mississippi Power Company's "Renew Our Rivers" environmental campaign.More >>
Officer Van Garrard, the Ocean Springs Police Department's new walking patrolman.More >>
Officer Van Garrard, the Ocean Springs Police Department's new walking patrolman.More >>
Although Biloxi Beach is welcome to visitors from near and far, a four-legged beachgoer recently got the boot.More >>
Although Biloxi Beach is welcome to visitors from near and far, a four-legged beachgoer recently got the boot.More >>
A man who once served as a school resource officer in Moss Point will spend the next 20 years in prison for sex crimes against a 16-year-old female student.More >>
A man who once served as a school resource officer in Moss Point will spend the next 20 years in prison for sex crimes against a 16-year-old female student.More >>
In an effort to raise awareness, a handful of men got to experience an interesting fashion choice Friday morning.More >>
In an effort to raise awareness, a handful of men got to experience an interesting fashion choice Friday morning.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.More >>
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.More >>
Charleston County deputies will hold a news conference to provide an update on the case of a dog burned alive in Awendaw.More >>
Charleston County deputies will hold a news conference to provide an update on the case of a dog burned alive in Awendaw.More >>