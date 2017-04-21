Biloxi police officer wrangles gator

Although Biloxi Beach is welcome to visitors from near and far, a four-legged beachgoer recently got the boot.

Biloxi Police Officer Bryan Wallace came face-to-face with a four-foot alligator Friday afternoon. According to the City of Biloxi, someone brought the animal the shoreline.

Wallace, who is a former Department of Marine Resources officer, says the gator will be relocated to the wild.

