Scarlet Pearl Casino opens new parking garage

Scarlet Pearl executives say their parking garage features bright LED lighting and more than 100 security cameras for customer safety. (Photo source: WLOX)

Visiting the Scarlet Pearl Casino just got a bit easier. Thursday, the resort's new seven-story parking garage opened to the public.

The next step for the resort will be to open retail shops inside the concourse leading from the garage to the casino floor.

"It is a testament to our owners that we’re able to listen to what our guests want and provide that for them," said Roy Sous, Vice President of Marketing. "The buffet is bigger, we’ve added video poker, and now we’ve added the parking garage, with the retail shop and coffee and ice cream shop opening soon."

Also on the drawing board for the Scarlet Pearl: a spa, health club, nightclub and a new hotel tower.

By the way, you may notice the artwork on the walls of the garage concourse entry into the casino. It's artist Peter O’Neill, a New York native, who has two galleries in New Orleans and Key West. His work is also on display throughout the casino.

We are SO EXCITED to announce the grand opening of our NEW parking garage! Come experience #TheNewWayToPark today! ???? pic.twitter.com/JgPJUCa4uE — Scarlet Pearl Casino (@ScarletPearl_MS) April 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.