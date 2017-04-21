Nissan donates $250,000 to Mississippi HBCUs

Historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have been around for decades. In fact, the earliest dates back to 1837.

Often formed by religious organizations, HBCUs were initially created to provide primary and secondary education to African Americans. However, the second Morrill Land-Grant Act in 1890 required states receiving federal funding to either integrate, or establish schools specifically for the students.

That expansion of the bill - originally passed in 1862 - led to the emergence of additional institutions across the United States. Though segregation has since been outlawed, HBCUs continue to thrive.

On April 19, Nissan pledged their commitment to the higher learning institutions with a $250,000 donation to seven HBCUs in Mississippi. The donations, which will go toward promoting science, technology, engineering, and math, are part of the more than $1 million investment the automotive company has made to HBCUs in the state.

Alcorn State University, Coahoma Community College, Hinds Community College - Utica Campus, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Rust College, and Tougaloo College were the 2017 recipients of the donation.

On the Coast, the Upsilon Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is also contributing to the legacy of HBCUs. The organization is awarding a $500 scholarship to any high school student who will a HBCU in the fall of 2017. Applications may be obtained by emailing uco1908@gmail.com, and the deadline to apply is May 8.

