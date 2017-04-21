Biloxi woman charged in hit and run of boyfriend

Five days after a hit and run accident, Biloxi Police have a suspect in custody - the victim's girlfriend.

Monday afternoon, someone called 911 to report finding an injured man on Brady Drive. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for what officials described as moderate to severe injuries.

Investigators quickly zeroed in on the victim's girlfriend, Lauren Misko, as a suspect. But after questioning her, she was released. By Thursday, they had enough proof to convince a judge to issue a warrant for her arrest. Friday morning, Misko surrendered herself to police.

Misko is charged with Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injuries. She was being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

If you have any information that could help investigators working this case, you're asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.