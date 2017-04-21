Men wear stilettos for a good cause

A handful of men got to experience an interesting fashion choice Friday morning, many for the first time.

The shiny red stilettos were stylish, no doubt. But were they comfortable? Not at all. But, that wasn't the point.

"We need a lot of really great male allies in the fight against sexual assault," said Rene Davis, with the Gulf Coast Center for Non-violence. "This is a way for them to come do it in a way that they have fun every year."

The shoes weren't on display for women to wear - they were destined for men's feet. The Gulf Coast Center for Non-violence was hoping the event would attract some attention and get people thinking.

"This is an opportunity for people to take a moment and reflect, and the name of the event is Walk a Mile in Her Shoes," said Stephanie Piper.

In its sixth year on the Coast, the international event that raises awareness for victims of sexual assault.

"There are some studies that say one in five women will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime," said Piper.

Although sexual assault isn't limited to just women, numbers show 10 percent of sexual assault victims are men.

"Maybe some people will see this going on and stop by that didn't know about it, and they might learn something about the topic of sexual assault and get on board in supporting us and become a new ally," said Davis.

Hopefully, with each step, the issue will become more and more rare.

