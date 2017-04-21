Volunteers clean Deer Island to start Renew Our Rivers campaign

More than 100 volunteers picked up litter and trash on Deer Island Friday. It's the kickoff of Mississippi Power Company's "Renew Our Rivers" environmental campaign.More >>
A new app called Waitr is available now on the coast to deliver food from your favorite restaurant right to your door.More >>
The tropical storm that formed Thursday over the Atlantic joined forces with an extratropical low and became post-tropical Friday,More >>
A Saucier man was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson reports a Facebook video conversation lead them to what investigators called a violent crime scene.More >>
"There's no corporate farming when it comes to beef," Professor and Head of Mississippi State University's Animal and Dairy Science Department, Doctor John Blanton said. "It's all individual families."More >>
Finding ways to feed and sustain the beef industry is something Mississippians are thriving in. In fact, nearly 16,000 families in our state raise beef cattle on their farms every year.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.More >>
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.More >>
Al didn't think anybody would care that he's retiring after 48 years of making billions of Dum Dum candy suckers.More >>
