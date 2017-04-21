Volunteers clean Deer Island to start Renew Our Rivers campaign

Volunteers found plenty of wood, large debris, and assorted trash. But there seemed to be far less plastic bottles, cans, and glass. (Photo source: WLOX)

More than 100 volunteers picked up litter and trash on Deer Island Friday. It's the kickoff of Mississippi Power Company's "Renew Our Rivers" environmental campaign. This marks the 12th year of the program and the 8th year that Deer Island has been included.

Since the start of the program, volunteers have removed more than 340 tons of trash and debris. This year there seemed to be less trash on Deer Island than in years past.

Volunteers found plenty of wood, large debris, and assorted trash. But there seemed to be far less plastic bottles, cans, and glass.

