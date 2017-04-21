Sheriff: Man admits to killing roommate on Facebook video chat

A Saucier man was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson reports a Facebook video conversation lead them to what investigators called a violent crime scene.

Peterson said his department received a call from a Florida resident asking deputies to check on 39-year-old Gabriel Benjamin Curtis.

"The caller advised that he had spoken to Gabriel Curtis via Facebook video chat and during their conversation, Curtis disclosed that he had killed his roommate," Peterson stated in a press release.

We're told deputies responded to the address and discovered what appeared to be a violent crime scene but didn't find a body.

While detectives were investigating the scene, Curtis showed up at the house. He was quickly detained and taken to the sheriff's department for further questioning. The sheriff reports during that time, Curtis admitted to shooting and killing his roommate and hiding the body.

"Curtis was unable to verbally provide the location of the body; however, he advised that he could take investigators to the body's location," said Peterson.

Curtis then led investigators and the county coroner to a wooded area off exit 75 in Jackson County where the body was discovered. The victim's identity has not been released yet while the coroner's office works to notify the victim's relatives.

Curtis was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility. He's being held on a one million dollar bond.

