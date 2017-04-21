Sheriff: Man admits to killing roommate on Facebook video chat

A Saucier man was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson reports a Facebook video conversation lead them to what investigators called a violent crime scene.More >>
According to Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast’s year end report, 2016 was a good year for tourism in South Mississippi.More >>
A dead sea turtle found in the Gulf has marine scientists pleading with beach-goers to properly dispose of trash.More >>
Mississippi residents honored those involved in the civil right movement Thursday evening at the annual Wade-In Witnesses Remembrance and Roll Call Tribute.More >>
A wounded Army veteran now has a new home thanks to the non-profit, Building Homes for Heroes.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
A man and his attorney were fighting a $128 ticket he received back in Jan. for leaving his car in the driveway.More >>
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.More >>
