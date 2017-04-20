Waitr food service delivery app now available on the coast

A new app called Waitr is available now on the coast to deliver food from your favorite restaurant right to your door. (Photo source: WLOX)

A new app called Waitr is available now on the coast to deliver food from your favorite restaurant right to your door.

"I think it'll appeal more to people at work. If they're stuck in the office, and can't go out for lunch or maybe dinner," Gulfport resident Dezmon Santana said.

It's an app you can download on your Apple or Android that launched this week for all to use, mainly around Gulfport.

Regional Sales Director for the app, Joel Thomas, said, "We like to use a 15-minute radius, the Google algorithm really helps with that. It's so the food stays fresh, and a good quality. We guarantee that, and the restaurants appreciate that we don't go out of those boundaries."

Thomas said restaurants are still signing up for the service.

"We're already in Gulfport and Long Beach, and moving into Biloxi and D'Iberville, we'll keep growing, we don't stop," Thomas noted.

Biloxi resident Valerie Kattz couldn't be more excited to start using the service.

"I work all day, I just want to sit on my couch and have food delivered to me," Kattz said. "You go home, and want to get in your P.J.'s, no cooking. If you have kids, you can keep it simple, order the food, and they bring it right to you."

Thomas said Gulfport's soft opening for the app has been their most successful yet, with 30 restaurants already participating in the service, and delivery drivers already being put to work.

This is the fifth state where the app is available.? It's also available in certain cities in Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, and California.

Learn more about how it all works at www.waitrapp.com

