Biloxi Wade-In ceremony remembers activists

Mississippi residents honored those involved in the civil right movement Thursday evening at the annual Wade-In Witnesses Remembrance and Roll Call Tribute.

The remembrance program paid tribute the people who took a stand in 1959, 1960, and 1963 who helped pave the way for the beaches of South Mississippi. Biloxi Beach wade-in participants told stories of what they went through during the protests.

The ceremony also highlighted the legal steps taken after the wade-ins that ultimately opened the beach for all people.

"The gains were made, most of those were produced through legal avenues. I think it's important for our youth, and for other people, to understand that the courts can be used in that positive way," said Gulfport attorney Dawn Stough.

Clemon Jimerson, Sr. added, "It just reminds me of the 125 people that decided to go down there that day to exercise their right, which was even though you had the Jim Crow laws at that time that I had the right to actually be on the beach."

At the ceremony, attendees were able to look over a timeline of the wade-ins, including a map of where the protests happened.

