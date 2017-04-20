2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season off to early start

It’s only April, but the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season - which officially kicks off in June - is off to an early start.

Tropical Storm Arlene became the first named storm of 2017 in the Atlantic Basin, and only the second tropical storm to form in April on record. The first was Tropical Storm Ana in 2003.

So, is this a sign of how the 2017 Hurricane Season might play out?

“You cannot project how active or bad hurricane season will be based off storms forming early in the season. Some of the most active seasons on record with major hurricanes making landfall in the US didn’t have named storms until August. That was the case in 2004,” said WLOX Meteorologist, Eric Jeansonne.

While rare, it’s not unheard of to have named storms before the official start of hurricane season.

“In 2015, Tropical Storm Ana formed on May 8. That year was just an average year with one US landfall,” said Jeansonne.

Storms have formed even earlier than April.

Just last year, Hurricane Alex formed in January. According to the National Hurricane Center, Alex was the first hurricane to form in the Atlantic basin in January since 1938, and the first hurricane to be ongoing in January since Alice in 1955.

Arlene forms just a few weeks after CSU forecasters issued 2017 hurricane season outlook, which calls for a slightly below average hurricane season due to El-Nino conditions projected to develop late this summer.

It is always important to remember that it only takes one tropical storm or hurricane to impact your area to make it a bad season for you.

