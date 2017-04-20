MDEQ: Swimmers need to avoid three sections of the MS Sound - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MDEQ issues another water contact advisory for the Mississippi Sound in Harrison County. (Photo Source: WLOX) MDEQ issues another water contact advisory for the Mississippi Sound in Harrison County. (Photo Source: WLOX)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Another section of the Mississippi Sound in Gulfport is not safe for swimming. Thursday afternoon the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued a water contact advisory for Gulfport Harbor Beach from 20th Avenue east to Thornton Avenue.

Still under a water warning are Gulfport Central Beach from Alfonso Drive east to Arkansas Avenue and Pass Christian West Beach from Fort Henry Avenue east to Elliot Street.

These sections of beach are not closed. But, MDEQ warns if you swim in these sections of the Mississippi Sound, the current high bacteria levels mean you have a higher chance of getting sick. 

MDEQ will lift the advisories when water samples show that levels are safe for human contact again.

