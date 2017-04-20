MDEQ: Swimmers need to avoid three sections of the MS Sound

It’s only April, but the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially kicks off in June, is off to an early start.More >>
It’s only April, but the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which officially kicks off in June, is off to an early start.More >>
Another section of the Mississippi Sound in Gulfport is not safe for swimming. Thursday afternoon the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued a water contact advisory for Gulfport Harbor Beach from 20th Avenue east to Thornton Avenue.More >>
Another section of the Mississippi Sound in Gulfport is not safe for swimming. Thursday afternoon the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issued a water contact advisory for Gulfport Harbor Beach from 20th Avenue east to Thornton Avenue.More >>
A dead sea turtle found in the Gulf has marine scientists pleading with beach-goers to properly dispose of trash.More >>
A dead sea turtle found in the Gulf has marine scientists pleading with beach-goers to properly dispose of trash.More >>
A wounded Army veteran now has a new home thanks to the non-profit, Building Homes for Heroes.More >>
A wounded Army veteran now has a new home thanks to the non-profit, Building Homes for Heroes.More >>
Developing the vacant Singing River Mall property, dealing with high water bills, and making the most of the popular community college. Those were the issues discussed Thursday by candidates for city office in Gautier.More >>
Developing the vacant Singing River Mall property, dealing with high water bills, and making the most of the popular community college. Those were the issues discussed Thursday by candidates for city office in Gautier.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles.More >>
Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles media.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.More >>
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.More >>
A blended family from the Fountain City is shedding a new light across the internet after a stepmom shared a picture online of two co-parenting couples supporting her stepdaughter at her soccer game.More >>
A blended family from the Fountain City is shedding a new light across the internet after a stepmom shared a picture online of two co-parenting couples supporting her stepdaughter at her soccer game.More >>
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”More >>
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>
The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.More >>
The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect in Sanders Subdivision in Hardeeville.More >>