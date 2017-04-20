Wounded Army veteran receive special gift from nonprofit organization

Jay Piper and his family checking out their new home. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Jay Piper and his wife saw their home for the first time on Thursday. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Army Staff Sgt. Jay Piper is now 100 percent disabled due to an accident while serving his country.

On Thursday, he was gifted with a mortgage-free home from a non-profit dedicated to helping veterans.

Excitement filled the air as Piper and his family saw their new home - a gift from Building Homes for Heroes - for the first time. It's a donation that only goes to the men and women who have suffered injuries while serving our country.

"This home here in Diamondhead is for Army Staff Sgt. Jay Piper. He served in the Army, he also went to Afghanistan," said Kim Valdyke, construction Manager for Building Homes for Heroes.

According Valdyke, Piper was injured in a parachuting accident during a training exercise in Florida. He broke both his heels, and has shoulder and back damage. Since the accident, he's been unable to work.

Founded in 2006, Building Homes for Heroes offers homes to wounded veterans without them having to take on the financial burden of home ownership. The Diamondhead home is 2,800 square feet, and completely renovated.

JP Morgan Chase donated the home to building homes for Heroes.

"We are very happy and proud to work with partners like Building Homes for Heroes today in gifting homes across the country. We have pledged in 2011 to give to over a 1,000 homes to veterans and military families across the country and today we have already pledged 900. So here in Diamondhead, Mississippi will be one more," said Jackelyn Gallo, who is represented JP Morgan Chase out of Slidell.

After serving 19 and a half years in the Army, and ending his career with serious injuries, Piper is being honored with a place he and his family can call home.

The Piper family is still living in Florida, and plans on moving into their new home next month.

