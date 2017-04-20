Scientist urge residents to recycle, throw away trash

A dead sea turtle found in the Gulf has marine scientists pleading with beach-goers to properly dispose of trash.

Officials at the Institute of Marine Mammal Science in Gulfport say they found the deceased loggerhead turtle with plastic deeply embedded in its nostrils. The plastic had been there so long, it eventually took the shape of the animal's nose.

On Thursday, IMMS researchers removed the plastic to demonstrate how it contributed to the turtle's death.

"What we're trying to do here is show people that there are consequences to the use of plastics and the improper disposal of plastics. We're not recycling plastics as well as we should, and they're not going away just because it's not something we necessarily see anymore," said Tim Morgan, associate professor of pathology at Mississippi State University. "They stick around in the environment and they can have some pretty devastating effects on animals in the marine environment, as well as animals on land."

Morgan suggests reducing the use of single-use plastics, and taking trash back home to recycle or dispose of properly.

