Scientist urge residents to recycle, throw away trash

A wounded Army veteran now has a new home thanks to the non-profit, Building Homes for Heroes.More >>
A wounded Army veteran now has a new home thanks to the non-profit, Building Homes for Heroes.More >>
Developing the vacant Singing River Mall property, dealing with high water bills, and making the most of the popular community college. Those were the issues discussed Thursday by candidates for city office in Gautier.More >>
Developing the vacant Singing River Mall property, dealing with high water bills, and making the most of the popular community college. Those were the issues discussed Thursday by candidates for city office in Gautier.More >>
Two people are now in custody charged with first-degree murder in George County.More >>
Two people are now in custody charged with first-degree murder in George County.More >>
A dead sea turtle found in the Gulf has marine scientists pleading with beach-goers to properly dispose of trash.More >>
A dead sea turtle found in the Gulf has marine scientists pleading with beach-goers to properly dispose of trash.More >>
The man accused of robbing a Long Beach bank on Wednesday is now in custody.More >>
The man accused of robbing a Long Beach bank on Wednesday is now in custody.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
They will appear in Claiborne County Justice Court on Friday, April 28 in Port Gibson.More >>
They will appear in Claiborne County Justice Court on Friday, April 28 in Port Gibson.More >>
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.More >>
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.More >>
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, has been arrested, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, has been safely recovered, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, has been arrested, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, has been safely recovered, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>