Police: Bicycle bandit behind bars

The man accused of robbing a Long Beach bank on Wednesday is now in custody.

According to police, 28-year-old Wendell Yarbrough, III was arrested on Thursday and charged with armed robbery.

Officials say Yarbrough walked into Hancock Bank on Beatline and Pineville roads with two guns on Wednesday. After demanding money, he allegedly fled on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell says tips led officers to Yarbrough's home. Although he was not there, they found his car at a nearby location and took him into custody.

He is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

